Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TDC, AVYA, VLDR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teradata Corp (Symbol: TDC), where a total volume of 9,666 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 966,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.1% of TDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 984,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,800 underlying shares of TDC. Below is a chart showing TDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Avaya Holdings Corp (Symbol: AVYA) saw options trading volume of 12,356 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 92.5% of AVYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,900 underlying shares of AVYA. Below is a chart showing AVYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Velodyne Lidar Inc (Symbol: VLDR) saw options trading volume of 32,331 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 92.1% of VLDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 9,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 997,100 underlying shares of VLDR. Below is a chart showing VLDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TDC options, AVYA options, or VLDR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

