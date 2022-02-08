Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TDC, AVYA, VLDR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teradata Corp (Symbol: TDC), where a total volume of 9,666 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 966,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.1% of TDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 984,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,800 underlying shares of TDC. Below is a chart showing TDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Avaya Holdings Corp (Symbol: AVYA) saw options trading volume of 12,356 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 92.5% of AVYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,900 underlying shares of AVYA. Below is a chart showing AVYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Velodyne Lidar Inc (Symbol: VLDR) saw options trading volume of 32,331 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 92.1% of VLDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 9,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 997,100 underlying shares of VLDR. Below is a chart showing VLDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TDC options, AVYA options, or VLDR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.