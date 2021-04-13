Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TBI, TTD, WDAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TrueBlue Inc (Symbol: TBI), where a total volume of 4,933 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 493,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 249.3% of TBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 197,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,500 underlying shares of TBI. Below is a chart showing TBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 14,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 202.5% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 734,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $770 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $770 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 18,223 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 148.2% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 5,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,700 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

