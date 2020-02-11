Markets
TAP

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TAP, MPC, AMT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP), where a total volume of 8,485 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 848,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.1% of TAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring February 14, 2020, with 1,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,400 underlying shares of TAP. Below is a chart showing TAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) options are showing a volume of 33,596 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 21,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) saw options trading volume of 7,614 contracts, representing approximately 761,400 underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of AMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,200 underlying shares of AMT. Below is a chart showing AMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TAP options, MPC options, or AMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TAP MPC AMT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular