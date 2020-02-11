Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TAP, MPC, AMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP), where a total volume of 8,485 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 848,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.1% of TAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring February 14, 2020, with 1,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,400 underlying shares of TAP. Below is a chart showing TAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) options are showing a volume of 33,596 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 21,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) saw options trading volume of 7,614 contracts, representing approximately 761,400 underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of AMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,200 underlying shares of AMT. Below is a chart showing AMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

