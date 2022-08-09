Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SWAV, TGT, MNTV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ShockWave Medical Inc (Symbol: SWAV), where a total volume of 2,660 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 266,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.2% of SWAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 414,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,900 underlying shares of SWAV. Below is a chart showing SWAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 21,945 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 1,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,100 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Momentive Global Inc (Symbol: MNTV) options are showing a volume of 10,102 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of MNTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,800 underlying shares of MNTV. Below is a chart showing MNTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SWAV options, TGT options, or MNTV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

