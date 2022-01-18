Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SUM, CRM, PLTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Summit Materials Inc (Symbol: SUM), where a total volume of 2,367 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 236,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of SUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 460,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,200 underlying shares of SUM. Below is a chart showing SUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 32,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 189,818 contracts, representing approximately 19.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 11,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

