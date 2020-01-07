Notable Tuesday Option Activity: STZ, GM, APA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 13,772 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 134.7% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike put option expiring January 10, 2020, with 548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,800 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 108,088 contracts, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares or approximately 130% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 18,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) options are showing a volume of 71,683 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.1% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring January 10, 2020, with 4,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 485,200 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

