Notable Tuesday Option Activity: STNG, ZS, PLAB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total volume of 3,606 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 360,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 816,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,000 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 10,639 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,100 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Photronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLAB) options are showing a volume of 1,719 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 171,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of PLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 419,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,600 underlying shares of PLAB. Below is a chart showing PLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

