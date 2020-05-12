Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: STMP, EIDX, NVAX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP), where a total of 3,930 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 393,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 109% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 360,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,100 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: EIDX) options are showing a volume of 839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 83,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.6% of EIDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 98,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,100 underlying shares of EIDX. Below is a chart showing EIDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 59,147 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 82.8% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 7,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 769,900 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

