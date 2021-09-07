Notable Tuesday Option Activity: STAA, ETRN, TWLO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA), where a total of 2,574 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 257,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.3% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 337,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,800 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN) saw options trading volume of 21,258 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 70.5% of ETRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 15,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ETRN. Below is a chart showing ETRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 7,891 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 789,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,300 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

