Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SSTK, FSLR, STE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK), where a total of 1,153 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 115,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.7% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 206,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,400 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 6,449 contracts, representing approximately 644,900 underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 4,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) options are showing a volume of 2,540 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 254,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of STE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 503,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of STE. Below is a chart showing STE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

