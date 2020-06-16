Markets
SSTK

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SSTK, FSLR, STE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK), where a total of 1,153 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 115,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.7% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 206,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,400 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 6,449 contracts, representing approximately 644,900 underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 4,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) options are showing a volume of 2,540 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 254,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of STE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 503,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of STE. Below is a chart showing STE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SSTK options, FSLR options, or STE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SSTK FSLR STE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular