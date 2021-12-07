Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SRNE, LOW, DAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRNE), where a total of 25,998 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of SRNE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 3,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,600 underlying shares of SRNE. Below is a chart showing SRNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 15,520 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,100 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 75,160 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 14,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SRNE options, LOW options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

