Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SQ, ROKU, RILY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Square Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total volume of 154,382 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 147.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 17,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 51,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 6,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 619,900 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) options are showing a volume of 2,634 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 263,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.5% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 230,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,300 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

