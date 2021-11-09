Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SQ, FUBO, RIOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Square Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total volume of 125,002 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 193.4% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 14,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) options are showing a volume of 92,716 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 169% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 4,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,900 underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 258,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 168.8% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 18,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SQ options, FUBO options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

