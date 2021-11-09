Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SQ, FUBO, RIOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Square Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total volume of 125,002 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 193.4% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 14,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) options are showing a volume of 92,716 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 169% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 4,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,900 underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 258,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 168.8% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 18,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

