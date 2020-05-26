Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SPOT, DBX, TECD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total volume of 12,798 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.2% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring May 29, 2020, with 607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,700 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX) options are showing a volume of 41,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of DBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring June 05, 2020, with 26,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of DBX. Below is a chart showing DBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tech Data Corp. (Symbol: TECD) saw options trading volume of 3,197 contracts, representing approximately 319,700 underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of TECD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 540,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,600 underlying shares of TECD. Below is a chart showing TECD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

