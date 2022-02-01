Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SPOT, AXSM, MBI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total of 16,018 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.3% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring February 11, 2022, with 1,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,700 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) saw options trading volume of 5,139 contracts, representing approximately 513,900 underlying shares or approximately 78.6% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 653,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,500 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) saw options trading volume of 4,400 contracts, representing approximately 440,000 underlying shares or approximately 75.9% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,100 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, AXSM options, or MBI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

