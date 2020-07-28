Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SPCE, TCO, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE), where a total of 150,008 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.1% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 13,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Taubman Centers Inc (Symbol: TCO) saw options trading volume of 5,176 contracts, representing approximately 517,600 underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of TCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 873,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of TCO. Below is a chart showing TCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 39,375 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 3,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,900 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPCE options, TCO options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

