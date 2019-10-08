Markets
SPB

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SPB, SPLK, ASH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), where a total volume of 2,710 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 271,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 566,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,400 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) options are showing a volume of 8,007 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 800,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,700 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Ashland Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: ASH) saw options trading volume of 1,814 contracts, representing approximately 181,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of ASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 392,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,800 underlying shares of ASH. Below is a chart showing ASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPB options, SPLK options, or ASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPB SPLK ASH

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular