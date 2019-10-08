Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SPB, SPLK, ASH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), where a total volume of 2,710 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 271,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 566,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,400 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) options are showing a volume of 8,007 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 800,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,700 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ashland Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: ASH) saw options trading volume of 1,814 contracts, representing approximately 181,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of ASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 392,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,800 underlying shares of ASH. Below is a chart showing ASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

