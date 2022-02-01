Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SONO, OEC, BBBY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO), where a total volume of 20,776 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.1% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 7,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 786,200 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Symbol: OEC) saw options trading volume of 1,569 contracts, representing approximately 156,900 underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of OEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 245,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,400 underlying shares of OEC. Below is a chart showing OEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) saw options trading volume of 66,909 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,600 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SONO options, OEC options, or BBBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.