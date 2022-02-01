Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SONO, OEC, BBBY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO), where a total volume of 20,776 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.1% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 7,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 786,200 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Symbol: OEC) saw options trading volume of 1,569 contracts, representing approximately 156,900 underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of OEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 245,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,400 underlying shares of OEC. Below is a chart showing OEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) saw options trading volume of 66,909 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,600 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SONO options, OEC options, or BBBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.