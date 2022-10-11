Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SOFI, PAYC, NSP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total volume of 298,969 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 29.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.3% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 54,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) options are showing a volume of 2,244 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 224,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 329,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,900 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
And Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP) saw options trading volume of 1,268 contracts, representing approximately 126,800 underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of NSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 205,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,800 underlying shares of NSP. Below is a chart showing NSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, PAYC options, or NSP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.