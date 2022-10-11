Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SOFI, PAYC, NSP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total volume of 298,969 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 29.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.3% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 54,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) options are showing a volume of 2,244 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 224,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 329,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,900 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP) saw options trading volume of 1,268 contracts, representing approximately 126,800 underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of NSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 205,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,800 underlying shares of NSP. Below is a chart showing NSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

