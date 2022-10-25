Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SOFI, DKNG, TMUS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total of 160,621 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 21,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:
DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 102,247 contracts, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 19,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) options are showing a volume of 23,008 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, DKNG options, or TMUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.