Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SOFI, DKNG, TMUS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total of 160,621 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 21,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 102,247 contracts, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 19,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) options are showing a volume of 23,008 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, DKNG options, or TMUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

