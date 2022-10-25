Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SNBR, HD, QS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sleep Number Corp (Symbol: SNBR), where a total of 3,758 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 375,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.6% of SNBR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 373,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of SNBR. Below is a chart showing SNBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 32,110 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) options are showing a volume of 52,968 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.1% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 11,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SNBR options, HD options, or QS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.