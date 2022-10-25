Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SNBR, HD, QS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sleep Number Corp (Symbol: SNBR), where a total of 3,758 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 375,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.6% of SNBR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 373,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of SNBR. Below is a chart showing SNBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 32,110 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) options are showing a volume of 52,968 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.1% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 11,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNBR options, HD options, or QS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.