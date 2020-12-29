Markets
SMG

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SMG, STNE, PLAY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG), where a total volume of 1,572 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 157,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 305,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,400 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE) options are showing a volume of 10,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,100 underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 12,721 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,500 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SMG options, STNE options, or PLAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SMG STNE PLAY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular