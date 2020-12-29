Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SMG, STNE, PLAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG), where a total volume of 1,572 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 157,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 305,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,400 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE) options are showing a volume of 10,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,100 underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 12,721 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,500 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMG options, STNE options, or PLAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.