Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SLCA, NVAX, CACC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in US Silica Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SLCA), where a total of 4,811 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 481,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of SLCA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 970,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,400 underlying shares of SLCA. Below is a chart showing SLCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 33,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,700 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC) saw options trading volume of 352 contracts, representing approximately 35,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 73,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 68 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6,800 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SLCA options, NVAX options, or CACC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.