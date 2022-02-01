Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SLCA, NVAX, CACC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in US Silica Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SLCA), where a total of 4,811 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 481,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of SLCA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 970,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,400 underlying shares of SLCA. Below is a chart showing SLCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 33,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,700 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC) saw options trading volume of 352 contracts, representing approximately 35,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 73,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 68 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6,800 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

