Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SLCA, HLT, MSTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in US Silica Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SLCA), where a total volume of 9,585 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 958,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.7% of SLCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 2,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,300 underlying shares of SLCA. Below is a chart showing SLCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) options are showing a volume of 13,352 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.5% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 5,019 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 501,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.2% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 650,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring May 07, 2021, with 257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,700 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

