Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SLB, DPZ, ACN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB), where a total volume of 78,035 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.2% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 52,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 3,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 349,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 656,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring May 27, 2022, with 1,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,900 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) options are showing a volume of 9,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 987,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 555,300 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
