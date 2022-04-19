Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SKX, RCL, GM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX), where a total volume of 5,240 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 524,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.5% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 1,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,700 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 11,552 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $86 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 1,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,300 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 69,136 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 10,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SKX options, RCL options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

