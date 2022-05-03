Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SIBN, IPI, SITM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SI-BONE Inc (Symbol: SIBN), where a total volume of 1,380 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 138,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.3% of SIBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 221,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,100 underlying shares of SIBN. Below is a chart showing SIBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Intrepid Potash Inc (Symbol: IPI) options are showing a volume of 4,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 455,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of IPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 753,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,200 underlying shares of IPI. Below is a chart showing IPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And SiTime Corp (Symbol: SITM) options are showing a volume of 1,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 116,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of SITM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 193,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,200 underlying shares of SITM. Below is a chart showing SITM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SIBN options, IPI options, or SITM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
