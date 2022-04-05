Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SHOO, CHPT, MSGS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO), where a total of 3,304 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 330,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.2% of SHOO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 567,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares of SHOO. Below is a chart showing SHOO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) options are showing a volume of 45,488 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 12,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS) saw options trading volume of 575 contracts, representing approximately 57,500 underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of MSGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 103,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,200 underlying shares of MSGS. Below is a chart showing MSGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SHOO options, CHPT options, or MSGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
