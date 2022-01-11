Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SHAK, ACI, NDLS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK), where a total volume of 10,758 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 152.8% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 704,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,900 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI) saw options trading volume of 28,661 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 138% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,900 underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Noodles & Co (Symbol: NDLS) saw options trading volume of 3,525 contracts, representing approximately 352,500 underlying shares or approximately 122.6% of NDLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 287,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,300 underlying shares of NDLS. Below is a chart showing NDLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

