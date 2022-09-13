Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SG, VFC, CCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sweetgreen Inc Class A (Symbol: SG), where a total volume of 6,169 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 616,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.5% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,200 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) options are showing a volume of 10,549 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI) saw options trading volume of 5,450 contracts, representing approximately 545,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of CCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,100 underlying shares of CCI. Below is a chart showing CCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

