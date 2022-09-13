Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SG, VFC, CCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sweetgreen Inc Class A (Symbol: SG), where a total volume of 6,169 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 616,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.5% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,200 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) options are showing a volume of 10,549 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
And Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI) saw options trading volume of 5,450 contracts, representing approximately 545,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of CCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,100 underlying shares of CCI. Below is a chart showing CCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SG options, VFC options, or CCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.