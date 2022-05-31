Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SEDG, MS, TGT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), where a total of 4,446 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 444,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 896,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 39,006 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 20,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 40,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 5,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,700 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SEDG options, MS options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
