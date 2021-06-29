Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SEDG, CVS, MAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), where a total volume of 4,655 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 465,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.8% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 898,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,400 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 24,534 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 6,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 661,200 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) saw options trading volume of 31,963 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of MAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 10,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MAC. Below is a chart showing MAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

