Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SEDG, CMG, NFLX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), where a total of 11,696 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.5% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,200 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 3,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 323,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.5% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 402,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1480 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 99 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1480 strike highlighted in orange:
And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 113,416 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 12,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SEDG options, CMG options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Canadian Stocks Where Yields Got More Juicy
RRBI market cap history
CMA YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.