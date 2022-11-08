Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SEDG, CMG, NFLX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), where a total of 11,696 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.5% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,200 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 3,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 323,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.5% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 402,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1480 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 99 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1480 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 113,416 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 12,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

