Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SCS, PAYX, MIC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Steelcase, Inc. (Symbol: SCS), where a total of 3,436 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 343,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.7% of SCS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 507,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,000 underlying shares of SCS. Below is a chart showing SCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) options are showing a volume of 8,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 865,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of PAYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,800 underlying shares of PAYX. Below is a chart showing PAYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: MIC) saw options trading volume of 3,116 contracts, representing approximately 311,600 underlying shares or approximately 66% of MIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 472,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,700 underlying shares of MIC. Below is a chart showing MIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

