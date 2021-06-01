Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SCCO, CIEN, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO), where a total volume of 9,977 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 997,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.5% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,500 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN) saw options trading volume of 7,800 contracts, representing approximately 780,000 underlying shares or approximately 60% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 58,713 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 3,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,400 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

