Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SCCO, CIEN, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO), where a total volume of 9,977 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 997,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.5% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,500 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN) saw options trading volume of 7,800 contracts, representing approximately 780,000 underlying shares or approximately 60% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 58,713 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 3,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,400 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SCCO options, CIEN options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.