Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SBUX, TWST, V

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 50,257 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 485,300 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Twist Bioscience Corp (Symbol: TWST) options are showing a volume of 5,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 529,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of TWST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 986,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,700 underlying shares of TWST. Below is a chart showing TWST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 42,695 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,700 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

