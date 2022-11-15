Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SBUX, TWST, V

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 50,257 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 485,300 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Twist Bioscience Corp (Symbol: TWST) options are showing a volume of 5,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 529,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of TWST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 986,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,700 underlying shares of TWST. Below is a chart showing TWST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 42,695 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,700 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, TWST options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of DYNF
Institutional Holders of IEFN
BBAI Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.