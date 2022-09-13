Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SAVE, COST, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE), where a total of 62,351 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 449.1% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 20,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 44,306 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 247.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $542.50 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 2,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,500 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $542.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 1.5 million contracts, representing approximately 148.4 million underlying shares or approximately 206.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 123,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SAVE options, COST options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.