Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SAVE, COST, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE), where a total of 62,351 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 449.1% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 20,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 44,306 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 247.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $542.50 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 2,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,500 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $542.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 1.5 million contracts, representing approximately 148.4 million underlying shares or approximately 206.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 123,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SAVE options, COST options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.