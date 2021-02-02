Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SAVA, NWBI, MTCH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA), where a total volume of 48,106 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115.8% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 10,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI) saw options trading volume of 8,125 contracts, representing approximately 812,500 underlying shares or approximately 115.2% of NWBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 705,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of NWBI. Below is a chart showing NWBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 24,153 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 99.2% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 2,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,400 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SAVA options, NWBI options, or MTCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.