Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SAIA, UPS, TMO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA), where a total of 1,472 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 147,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of SAIA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 312,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,000 underlying shares of SAIA. Below is a chart showing SAIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 10,537 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,800 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) options are showing a volume of 3,968 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 396,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 892,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $545 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,900 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $545 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SAIA options, UPS options, or TMO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
