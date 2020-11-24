Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RWT, WDAY, SABR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT), where a total of 18,072 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.1% of RWT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 9,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 903,000 underlying shares of RWT. Below is a chart showing RWT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 23,032 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 96.5% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 2,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,400 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR) options are showing a volume of 91,882 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.7% of SABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 39,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of SABR. Below is a chart showing SABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

