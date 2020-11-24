Markets
RWT

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RWT, WDAY, SABR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT), where a total of 18,072 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.1% of RWT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 9,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 903,000 underlying shares of RWT. Below is a chart showing RWT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 23,032 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 96.5% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 2,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,400 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR) options are showing a volume of 91,882 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.7% of SABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 39,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of SABR. Below is a chart showing SABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RWT options, WDAY options, or SABR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RWT WDAY SABR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular