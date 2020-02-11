Markets
RPD

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RPD, DE, TGT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD), where a total volume of 1,796 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 179,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 410,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 6,611 contracts, representing approximately 661,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,300 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 26,298 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,500 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RPD options, DE options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RPD DE TGT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular