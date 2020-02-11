Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RPD, DE, TGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD), where a total volume of 1,796 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 179,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 410,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 6,611 contracts, representing approximately 661,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,300 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 26,298 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,500 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RPD options, DE options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.