Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ROST, CVS, HAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST), where a total volume of 11,860 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.1% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,200 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 30,564 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $94 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:
And Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) options are showing a volume of 61,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 7,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 713,000 underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ROST options, CVS options, or HAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
