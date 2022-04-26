Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ROKU, TTCF, SPWR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total volume of 35,556 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.8% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 1,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,300 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:
Tattooed Chef Inc (Symbol: TTCF) saw options trading volume of 3,394 contracts, representing approximately 339,400 underlying shares or approximately 68.2% of TTCF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 497,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,400 underlying shares of TTCF. Below is a chart showing TTCF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) options are showing a volume of 22,041 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.3% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 12,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
