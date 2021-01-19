Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ROKU, EPAM, LITE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 90,982 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 170% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 5,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 597,600 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) options are showing a volume of 5,469 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 546,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148.4% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 368,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,400 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) saw options trading volume of 17,262 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 144.3% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98.50 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 1,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,700 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98.50 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular