Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ROKU, CRM, PINS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total volume of 54,516 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 3,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,200 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 44,577 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 9,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 981,600 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 84,611 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 22,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
