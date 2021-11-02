Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ROK, CAH, DHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK), where a total volume of 1,963 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 196,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 421,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) options are showing a volume of 16,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 7,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 738,600 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) saw options trading volume of 9,002 contracts, representing approximately 900,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,100 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

    Most Popular