Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RMD, ISRG, DPZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD), where a total volume of 6,011 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 601,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.3% of RMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 658,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,500 underlying shares of RMD. Below is a chart showing RMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 5,006 contracts, representing approximately 500,600 underlying shares or approximately 78.1% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 640,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring July 24, 2020, with 216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,600 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 5,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 539,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.9% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 729,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,200 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

