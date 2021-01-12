Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RMBS, LJPC, ZM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS), where a total of 18,810 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 281.8% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 667,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 10,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. (Symbol: LJPC) options are showing a volume of 5,867 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 586,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 262.5% of LJPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 223,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,700 underlying shares of LJPC. Below is a chart showing LJPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 147,455 contracts, representing approximately 14.7 million underlying shares or approximately 247.6% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 10,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

