Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RKT, NEM, SABR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), where a total volume of 138,427 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 119.4% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 18,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 88,275 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 118% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 30,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR) saw options trading volume of 91,047 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 115.7% of SABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 30,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of SABR. Below is a chart showing SABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RKT options, NEM options, or SABR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.