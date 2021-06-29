Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RKT, ETSY, CUBE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), where a total of 129,791 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 124.7% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 20,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 36,150 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 116.6% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 3,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,200 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE) saw options trading volume of 10,048 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 114.7% of CUBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 876,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 4,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 498,400 underlying shares of CUBE. Below is a chart showing CUBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

